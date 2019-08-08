Owens Brockway Glass has been awarded a $2 million state grant to make major upgrades to its plant in Brockway Borough, according to Senator Joe Scarnati (R-25), who said the project is crucial to enhancing operations and retaining jobs.
Scarnati said Jefferson County successfully applied for the grant on behalf of Owens Brockway Glass, which is one of the top employers in Jefferson County and contributes significantly to the regional economy.
The grant will be used to rebuild the plant’s only furnace and upgrade the glass forming machines at the 1260 Cherry Street plant to improve reliability and productivity. In addition, funding will be used to make upgrades to the electrical substation, mixed batch elevator and cooling tower.
“I was very pleased to support Jefferson County in its effort to obtain state funding for this project, which is vital to improving economic development, retaining and creating new jobs, and ensuring that Owens Brockway Gas continues to enhance its facility,” Scarnati said. “This company has been a community and county asset for more than 100 years, providing good-paying jobs to local residents, so this investment is an investment in our entire region.”
Funding was provided by the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) program, which supports critical expansion projects, some of which will provide opportunities for additional economic development.