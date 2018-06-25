DuBOIS — Eight Boy Scouts from Troop 26 in DuBois sat in on Thursday’s DuBois City Council work session.
The scouts — Jack Roy, Andrew Reiter, Mitchell Clark, Landon Wolfgang, Brady Snyder, Evan Bruno, Joe Oakes and Hayden Sweet — are working on Merit Badges and took notes on what transpired after Mayor Gary Gilbert gaveled the meeting to order.
Paving project
Engineer Chris Nasuti said that, weather permitting, paving will begin next week on DuBois Street from the railroad tracks near the VFW to DuBois Avenue.
Blight legislation
Redevelopment Authority Director Joe Mitchell said recently enacted blight legislation should help the city in its effort to clean up dilapidated properties, although many details remain to be sorted out.
Code enforcement
Code Enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead said he’s busy writing citations and attending hearings at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office for those failing to keep their properties cleaned up and grass mowed.
Real estate taxes
Treasurer Lisa Labrasca Becker said the last day to pay county and city real estate taxes at face value is Monday, July 2. After that, a 10 percent penalty is added on. She urged anyone who hasn’t paid their taxes yet to do so next week since the week of the Fourth of July will be very busy.
Water treatment plant roof
The council rejected the lone bid for a new roof at the water treatment plant. The project will be re-advertised.
Vietnam Wall
The Vietnam Veterans Touring Wall is scheduled to pass through DuBois around 6 p.m. Tuesday and stop at the American Legion on Liberty Boulevard.
Monday meeting
The council’s regular meeting will convene at 7 p.m. today in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.