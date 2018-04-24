CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County is installing surveillance cameras in the courthouse, courthouse annex and administration building.
Clearfield County Commissioner Mark McCracken was able to secure approximately $30,000 in grants from the county’s insurance companies, Commissioner John Sobel said.
The county is a member of CCAP/PComp, a consortium of counties that pooled together to receive better insurance rates and the grants were given out to counties to improve its safety, Sobel said.
The cameras are being installed in the courtrooms, hallways and some conference rooms, according to Sobel.
Currently, the county is installing the cameras in the courthouse and courthouse annex and will then install them in the administration building.
The cameras have already been installed in the courtrooms. The cameras are video only, and audio will not be recorded, according to Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III.
Bell said the cameras in the courtrooms were calibrated so they wouldn’t be on the jury box in case any jurors are uncomfortable about being on camera.
Bell added that the county will likely place signs on the doors to inform patrons that they are under surveillance.
Sobel said there will be more information forthcoming on the project once all of the cameras are installed.
