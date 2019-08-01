HARRISBURG — Four local community and economic development projects have been selected to receive a total of $4.89 million in state funding, according to Sen. Joe Scarnati (R-25).
Scarnati said the projects are being funded by the State Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
“I am very pleased that our region is receiving substantial support through these community and economic development grants,” Scarnati said. “State investments in rural Pennsylvania are crucial to the future stability and success of our communities. These grants will help to have a positive impact on projects to strengthen our communities and boost local jobs.”
Scarnati said the following projects were approved for Clearfield, Jefferson and McKean counties:
Clearfield County
The project will entail the construction, renovation and improvement of the DuBois Memorial Park. Phase 2 of the project is underway with the renovation and realignment of the softball field to a challenger baseball and first class softball field, installation of an accessible playground and resurfacing of the baseball field. Future enhancements include continued approving upon the field, total renovation of the baseball field including new playing surface, dugouts, grandstands, batting cages, observation deck and fencing. Additional upgrades to the park include renovations to the tennis and basketball courts, renovations and improvements to the City pool, improvements to the amphitheater, landscaping, parking and pavilions.
Jefferson County
Brockway Borough will use the funds to revitalize, improve and expand facilities and amenities in Taylor Memorial Park, adjacent areas and other areas throughout the borough. The project will include park and playground restoration, sports facilities and fields development and restoration, including updates to the basketball courts, hockey rink, skateboard park, volleyball courts and aquatic facilities. A multi-use trail network and multi-use recreational space will also be developed as part of the project.
This project will allow Stello Foods to enhance efficiency by moving everything under one roof. The specific aspects of this consist of engineering, work to the floors, walls, and ceilings in the process room, electrical, new bathrooms, break rooms, offices, a maintenance area, prep room, new roof, new drains, and equipment. When completed, having this space will allow the company to add in an extra shift along with room to fill administrative jobs. The funds for this project will be used towards the construction of renovating the new facility as a new workspace/warehouse for Stello Foods, Inc.
McKean County
This project will create a new manufacturing facility for Wilds Sonshine Factory (WSF). The project consists of construction, ground renovation, processing equipment, and preparing the space/grounds for the educational interpretive experience for visitors. The project will be broken into two parts, first the completion of the roof, windows, doors, interior walls and installation of a heated floor and the facility’s heating system. Secondly the project will consist of installing a steam generation system, mash ton, still, processing and staging tanks, bottling and packaging equipment, as well as necessary pumps and processing equipment.
For more information on the RACP, please visit https://www.budget.pa.gov/programs/racp/pages/main%20page.aspx.