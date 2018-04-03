Weather Alert

PAZ004>006-010>012-017>019-024>027-033>035-037-041-042-045-046- 040730- /O.NEW.KCTP.WI.Y.0002.180404T1200Z-180405T0000Z/ Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin- Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming- Including the cities of Warren, Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys, Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, State College, Johnstown, Altoona, Huntingdon, Mount Union, Lewistown, Somerset, Bedford, McConnellsburg, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven, and Williamsport 325 PM EDT Tue Apr 3 2018 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday. * WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The strongest winds will be on west-facing ridges. * TIMING...Winds will be strongest from mid morning Wednesday into Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Review wind safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/wind. && $$