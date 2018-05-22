Today

Rain this morning. Scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 76F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.