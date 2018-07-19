KYLERTOWN — Three mares and their accompanying foals died early Tuesday morning in a tractor-trailer that caught fire in a fiery crash on the way from Kentucky to New York.
The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Interstate 80 at the 137 mile marker in the eastbound lanes.
Sequel Stallions New York of Hudson, N.Y. announced on their website that among the horses who died were Red Diamond Stables’ La Java (Medaglia d’Oro) and her colt by Constitution; Starship Stables’s Starship Voodoo (Roar) and her colt by Macho Uno; and Sequel’s own Southern Sunshine (High Cotton) and her filly by Orb.
According to reports, firefighters from Winburne Vol. Fire Co., Grassflat Vol. Fire Co. and Morris Township Vol. Fire Co. were on scene and were notified that a man was injured with a possible broken leg due to being kicked by a horse as he was trying to remove the horses from the trailer.
Crews from all three companies worked to extinguish the blaze as well as contain a loose horse on the interstate. Later, a truck driver informed Clearfield County Emergency Services that he had struck a horse in the area of the fire scene which disabled his tractor-trailer.
Firefighters, the state Dept. of Transportation and Clearfield-based State Police began an additional search for the the truck and injured horse and were subsequently located. Clearfield County Animal Rescue Team was requested to the scene to assist with medical care as well as transportation for the injured horse.
Moshannon Valley EMS transported one male patient for injuries sustained from being kicked by a horse.
Also assisting at the scene was Folmar’s Towing and Eagle Towing.
