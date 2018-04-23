ST. MARYS — You can hear them down the hall.
Outside Mr. Snelick’s classroom at St. Marys Area High School, students are huddled around screens. Inside, they’re watching tiny blue vehicles move along lines on paper, while others still are at the chalkboard making plans and figuring out how to translate them.
This is what calculus looks like — it’s filled with trial-and-error, teamwork, and creativity.
Snelick said in January the class received multiple rovers, or bodies for the calculators with wheels who translate code into action, for their calculators and since then, students have set to work to determine their capabilities — and they have done that effectively enough that a group of these students has been chosen to take part in a national competition through the Texas Instruments Code Contest.
“We came into this knowing nothing about Inspire programming and now I and a handful of other kids can do a lot of things with it,” said Mario Chiappelli, a senior who now helps teach other classes how to program with the calculators. “I didn’t even know this existed until Mr. Snelick told us about it.”
In the competition, the team of students was tasked to improve upon an existing technology — making it more efficient.
Inspired by sophomore Baird Bankovic, the team chose the alarm clock.
Bankovic set the team on track because he had already built a prototype of sorts.
Frustrated that he just couldn’t seem to wake up at 5 a.m. every morning without pressing the snooze button and oversleeping, he created a complex wake up system, which the team then translated to the Imagine coding system.
According to their proposal, the team’s new-and-improved alarm clock will strobe lights on and off to annoy the user. The person then has to come to the calculator, which is attached to the wall, to solve a series of math problems. If the solutions are correct, the lights will stop flashing. By then, the user is already out of bed and awake.
Chiappelli stood at the chalkboard Thursday afternoon, working to calculate a formula to translate the alarm clock wake up times and functions into code.
The group is currently in Round 2 of the competition, from which the top 100 are chosen from colleges and high schools. In Round 2, the team will explain the wiring, coding, and each member’s roles. From there the field will be narrowed to the top 10. Work on the project will go into the summer.
“The hardest part about coding is the trial and error part,” Chiappelli said. “You have your thoughts and your ideas and in your head nothing can go wrong. But once you type it in, you have to figure out how it’s going to work.”
The robotics projects started as an outside class project which Chiappelli, Bankovic and others helped incorporate into the classroom as they learned. They currently go into classrooms, helping Snelick teach the concepts they have learned to other students.
Now that it has spread, not only are the robots informing their understanding of math and its real world applications, in a class largely comprised of juniors and seniors, in a short time the robots have also helped to inform some of their career trajectories.
Chiappelli, who was on track to go to Bucknell University for mechanical engineering, is now leaning more toward computer science engineering because of his experience with the robots.
Caleb Barackman, who plans to go into healthcare, said what he has learned with the robots will help inform his profession, especially as the technology continues to progress. “And it’s very fun,” he added.
And as for Bankovic, an aspiring physicist, on June 25, after the project’s due date, he’ll be heading to a summer camp at Stanford with a six percent acceptance rate.
“If you had told me I would be doing this five years ago, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Snelick said. “And in two months (since they received the robots), this is what they’re doing.
“It’s amazing what a young mind can do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.