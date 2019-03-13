ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District hit 98 percent of Pennsylvania Department of Education targets in a recent audit of special education programs.
The information was provided as part of Superintendent Brian Toth’s report to the school board for its Monday night meeting.
According to information provided by Toth, the board evaluated a service agreement between the district and the Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh for an evaluation on the use of assistive technology by students with a disability or disorder.
A presentation by Stan Pearson to be funded by Ready To Learn grant funds was considered.
The resignation of Evelyn Piccolo was considered. Personnel transfers considered included Deborah Wilson from South St. Marys Street Elementary to St, Marys Area MIddle School and Lois Huff from St. Marys Area Middle School to South St. Marys Street Elementary School.
A number of extra curricular supplemental contracts were considered. Individuals for volunteer positions included James Allegretto, Jamey Azzato, Scott Krellner, Frank Asti, John Azzato III, and Dominic Surra. Those with stipends included Nicholas Hirsch, varsity track and field assistant, $1,389; Doug McAnany, carsity track and field assistant, $1,050; Christopher Taylor, Poetry Out Loud advisor, $250; and Michael Kunes, varsity football assistant, $2,297.
The addition of a contracted pay rate school police offer was considered, subject to approval by the county Court of Common Pleas.
Kathleen Kaveney and Aimee Gaton were considered for health aide substitute positions at a contracted pay rate; as was Jill Fox for a homebound personnel position.
Chris Casey was considered for unpaid leave.
Use of school facilities for the St. Marys Area High School EMT class, the district musical and the annual St. Marys community fireworks display were considered.
A new bus stop was considered at 1696 River Road, Weedville.
Four field trips including 52 students were considered.
