BROCKWAY – The Snyder Township Supervisors, at their recent meeting, reminded residents that Friday and Saturday have been set for the annual township fall cleanup days.
Members of the road crew will be on hand at the township building between 7 a.m.-5 p.m. to accept old appliances, tires and scrap metal along with other “junk” items. There will be no charge for the first four tires brought in from one individual but any additional tires will cost $2 per tire. The collection will not include any household garbage or electronics. For electronics, watch for information from the Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority.
Earlier this year, the supervisors worked with attorney Ross Ferraro to set up a program to offer an annual scholarship of $500 to a student living in Snyder Township who would be enrolling in a school of higher education this fall in a minimum of a two-year program. Applicants would be required to attend a regular township meeting and then submit an essay to secretary Mary Fremer.
There were a number of interested students, and all completed the requirements so they were all numbered and a winning number was drawn from the applicants. The 2019 scholarship was awarded to Brockway Area High School senior Austin Bullers, who was registered to attend the University of Pittsburgh with a major in biological sciences that will lead toward a career in dentistry.
Emergency Management Director Terry Fustine reported that he had attended a recent EMA training session at the county office in Brookville. The subject was listed as training for an “Active Event” which is an update from an “Active Shooter” since current events have moved beyond guns. Emphasis focused on churches and industrial sites and it was noted that fire drills may set up the scene for an event and it has become crucial to secure the outdoor scene before turning victims outside into the sights of a killer.
Code officer Emerson Turnbull reported that some improvement has been found in the Brosky property in the Patch at Crenshaw but a new request came from Mary Kay Sheley who lives on the northeast corner of the Glasshurst section. The abandoned greenhouse on the Witz property has grown up with brush that has become a home for groundhogs and other critters that have invaded the Sheley home and other neighboring properties. Turnbull will pursue legal action to clean it up.
Last month, a resolution was approved by the supervisors to adopt fees for road entrance construction calling for a permit fee of $25; a construction fee of $25; and an entrance removal fee of $25. This came as a follow-up of a temporary entrance off Longwell Road by National Fuel and anticipation of other construction around the township. Another resolution is still being fine-tuned which will set compensation for meeting pay of the supervisors.
The next regular meeting of the Snyder Township Supervisors is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. in the township building along Route 28 South of Brockway. The public is invited to attend.