SNYDER — The Snyder Township Supervisors, at their regular February meeting, told local residents that Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11 have been set for the annual township spring clean-up days.
Members of the road crew will be on hand at the township building between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to accept old appliances, tires and scrap metal along with other “junk” items. There will be no charge for the first four tires brought in by one individual but a $2 charge per tire will be levied for any additional tires.
Items collected are not to include any household garbage or electronics. For electronics, watch for information from the Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority for the collection site and the time of operation. Current plans call for a one-day collection event on Saturday, May 2.
Township supervisors gave their support to the Brockway Sewage Authority for a sewage project to eliminate the current pump station behind the apartment complex on Arch Street. This station is on line with the former Girl Scout Camp (now Failte Acres Event Venue) and other houses along with the apartments along Arch Street Extension. This station will be replaced with a gravity system to be connected with the current line along Maple Street.
It was noted that a controlled burn of the former Repiscak house across from the Sugar Hill Presbyterian Church is now scheduled for Saturday, March 28. This will cause some disruption of traffic on Route 28, especially for vehicles in the northbound lane. A bridge replacement is under study for Game School Road in the lowest point just before the entrance to the former game school property.
A motion was approved for the purchase of a new 20-21 Freightliner truck from Murray’s Ford under the Costars, Pennsylvania Cooperative Purchasing Plan.
The next regular meeting of the Snyder Township Supervisors is scheduled for Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m. in the Township Building along Route 28 South of Brockway. The public is invited to attend.