BROCKWAY — At the end of December, the Snyder Township Supervisors adopted and signed the 2019 budget for general funds in the balanced amount of $712,800, a modest decrease of $8,290 from the current year and includes no increase in taxes. There is also funding anticipated at $308,000 through the state liquid fuels and the state road turnback funds. This money is earmarked for road maintenance in warm weather and winter maintenance in cold weather.
New loader
Last summer, the supervisors approved the terms of a five-year loan with S & T Bank in an amount not to exceed $125,000 at 3.81 percent interest for the purchase of equipment. Then they signed an agreement for a John Deere 444K loader through the state’s COSTARS plan from Foster F. Wineland, Inc. with a sales office in St. Marys. The loan for the machine actually came through at $118,591, which included a $6,000 trade-in for the old Ford loader that had seen many years of service to the township. Additional funds were also used for added attachments.
Fire company report
Mike Hoskavich, deputy chief of the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company that serves the township, reported that there have been three alarms in the township over the last month bringing the total to 57 for the year out of the 129 in the Brockway area. The annual fire company banquet is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 19.
Board vacancies
Jake Rindosh has volunteered to fill a vacancy of the board of auditors on a trial basis; but the search continues for a township resident to fill a vacancy on the Brockway Recreation Board. Any interested person should call Township Secretary Mary Fremer at 265-1819.
Upcoming meetings
The annual organizational meeting has been set for Monday, Jan. 7, and for the township auditors on Tuesday, Jan. 8, both at 7 p.m. The next regular meeting of the Snyder Township Supervisors is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. in the township building along Route 28 south of Brockway. The public is invited to attend.
