BROCKWAY — At the Aug. 30 meeting of the Snyder Township Supervisors, Emergency Management Director Terry Fustine reported on the storms that impacted various parts of the township Aug. 21.
Most of the tornado’s wind damage was in Horton Township, Elk County; however, a considerable amount of flooding occurred within the boundary lines of the township, especially around the Morelli complex along Route 219 and upstream of Rattlesnake Creek along Rattlesnake Road.
Fustine was particularly interested in the reaction of Brockway and Snyder area residents to the activated weather alarm that has been set up at the township building on the hill to the west of town. The siren was activated at 8:10 p.m. on that Tuesday evening and remained up and steady for two minutes to let people know of the storm. Fustine was pleased that everyone he questioned later acknowledged the meaning of the alarm they’d heard; but he was a bit disturbed with their typical reactions – instead of seeking immediate shelter, many people hurried outside to see if a storm cloud or twister was coming toward them. That was the wrong thing to do.
Fall clean-up days
Roadmaster Joe Puhala reminded everyone that Friday, Sept. 14 and Saturday, Sept. 15, have been set for the annual township fall clean-up days. Members of the road crew will be on hand at the township building between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to accept old appliances, tires and scrap metal along with other “junk” items. The collection will not include any household garbage or electronics. It was also noted that Goodwill Industries will be accepting car and light-truck tires at their facility at 901 Preston Way near Falls Creek from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8.
Fire dept. report
Deputy Chief Mike Hoskavich of the Brockway Volunteer Fire Department reported that 12 calls have come in from the township since that last township meeting bringing the total for this year to 35 out of their 88 total calls. He announced that a plan for a controlled burn for training purposes of the Amish-owned Repiscak property along Route 28 across from the Sugar Hill Presbyterian Church has been postponed until next spring.
Road bonds approved
Regular road bonds have been approved for Brownlee Lumber for a project on 7th Avenue Extension; and for Matson Lumber for project on Bundy Settlement Road.
Election Day
The landlord agreement was approved for the general election on Tuesday, November 6. Voters will notice a revised traffic flow in the building due to the installation of a new doorway into the voting room.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Snyder Township Supervisors is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. in the Township Building along Route 28 South of Brockway. The public is invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.