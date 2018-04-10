BROCKWAY — The Snyder Township Board of Supervisors discussed several business items during their March meeting.
Sewer upgrade approved
Township Ordinance # 139 was adopted to approve a massive upgrade of the Brockway Sewer System and guarantee the township’s payment portion. The project will begin May 23, 2018 and is due for completion by January of 2019. More details will be available soon, the supervisors said.
Recycling date upcoming
The Snyder Township Board of Supervisors announced at their March meeting that notice has been received from the Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority that planning is under way to have an electronics and household hazardous waste recycling day early this year.
As a date has not yet been determined, the supervisors advised resident to watch for more information in the news.
Dave Tinker held as officer
Following a month’s trial, Dave Tinker was named Sewage Enforcement Officer for Snyder Township for the remainder of this year with the likelihood of continuing into the future.
Francis Rindosh was one of two applicants to serve as representative for Snyder Township on the Brockway Recreation Board. Mary Rasenberg, who has had much experience from out of state, was also interested and encouraged to volunteer.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Snyder Township Supervisors is scheduled for Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7 p.m. in the Township Building along Route 28 South of Brockway. The public is invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.