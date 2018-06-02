BROCKWAY — At their regular May meeting, the Snyder Township Supervisors approved the terms of a five-year loan with S&T Bank in an amount not to exceed $125,000 at 3.81 percent interest for the purchase of equipment, and signed an agreement for a John Deere 444K loader through the state’s COSTARS plan from Foster F. Wineland Inc. with a sales office in St. Marys.
The price of the new loader will be $118,591.90 which includes a trade-in of the township’s aging Ford loader. The bank loan will provide additional funds for a broom attachment to be bought from Apple Tractor, chosen at the discretion of Roadmaster Joe Puhala.
Scholarship available
The supervisors called attention to their participation in funding a scholarship for high school seniors graduating in 2018 through the Jefferson County Township Officials Association. To be eligible, a student must reside in a township within Jefferson County; must have been a high school senior graduating in 2018; must be accepted at a college, university, or trade school for the 2018-19 school year; and must have attended at least one township meeting in their home township prior to applying.
Applications for the $500 scholarship will be accepted until August 15, 2018. Further information and the application can be obtained by contacting Snyder Township Secretary Mary Fremer at 265-1819 or by checking the Snyder Township website at www.snydertwp.com. Winners over the last two years came from townships that are part of the Brookville Area School District, so let’s bring this year’s scholarship home to Snyder Township and Brockway.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Snyder Township Supervisors is scheduled for Thursday, June 28, at 7 p.m. in the Township Building along Route 28 south of Brockway. The public is invited to attend.
