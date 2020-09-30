CLARION — Though the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry (CACBI) will officially stage the 67th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival (ALF) this weekend in the parking lot of the mall, the spirit of the fall celebration will still live on downtown as well. Businesses affiliated with Destination Clarion Downtown (DCD) will be hosting sidewalk sales, as well as food vendors, crafters, and live entertainment on their properties in an event dubbed mini-Autumn Leaf Festival or “mALF.”
In early September the Clarion Borough Council, to be consistent with state mandates and coronavirus mitigation efforts, denied the Chamber’s request to hold a scaled down version of ALF that would have seen a limited number of food vendors and the staging of musical events on Sixth Avenue. Activities and events could, however, be held on private property.
Hence the impetus for mALF, which seems to be the brainchild of Chelsea Alexander, co-owner Mechanistic Brewing Company, who with husband George said, “The idea came from speaking with Randy Cyphert of the Knights of Columbus (a longtime, local ALF food vendor). He asked about doing a pop-up to sell their sausage sandwiches sometime at the brewpub. Then I thought about all the amazing craft vendors who work all year long to sell at ALF and how disappointing that must be for them. I reached out to my art friends and every single one of them was excited and willing to help.
“I want to be clear that we support the decision the borough council made. They really had no choice,” Alexander said.
“The whole purpose of doing mALF is to try to add some consistency to maintaining the 67 year history of the Autumn Leaf Festival. I completely understand the borough situation and decision, I respect that. I think they did what they felt they had to do. But we wanted to do something local for the people that come to Clarion that weekend and celebrate the fall festival,” said Jim Crooks, owner of F.L. Crooks & Company and member of the DCD committee.
“Tracy (Becker, executive director of the CACBI) has been in the loop the whole time. In fact, she gave me a list of potential vendors. We’re all working together. I’ve been in touch with folks from the borough council too. It’s all on private property and it’s also all outside,” he said.
“Little things came into place for this event — craft vendors, food vendors, and entertainment. Every single person was willing to pitch in and come together. The downtown merchant group in Clarion is key to its support. They have a love for our town and our people,” Alexander said.
In addition to the Knights of Columbus with Italian sausage sandwiches, three other food vendors will also be setting up at businesses downtown this Friday and Saturday (Oct. 2-3) to sell ALF staples such as Chinese food, cinnamon rolls, elephant ears, pumpkin rolls, bread bowls and Poor Man’s apple dumpling.
“I hope everyone’s going to come out and support these concessionaires. I know what I’ve gone through as a business person. One of them almost broke down crying on the phone about how difficult this year has been for them and he really, really wanted to come to Autumn Leaf,” Crooks said. “I want to help these folks if I can. We’re not charging them anything (to set up).”
The upcoming weekend will also see a few Clarion businesses hosting artisans, craft vendors and musical entertainment. Additionally, downtown merchants will be holding sidewalk sales Thursday (today) through Saturday. Crooks thinks a hot item could be the limited edition “mALF 2020” T-shirts, proceeds from the sale of which will benefit the town.
“We made 400 T-shirts that we’re going to sell for $22 each. I think they’re going to be a collector’s item because they’re really sharp. There are three different colors. We’re using the money to purchase more Christmas decorations downtown,” he said.
In addition to all mALF-related events being held outdoors, other measures being implemented to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus include social distancing, limiting attendance at locations, and encouraging masks.
“I have a business and I don’t want to get sick. I’m taking every precaution I can. Everybody needs to take individual responsibility. There are a lot of people who feel safe (with the mitigation measures in place),” Crooks said.
“Growing up in Clarion, ALF is a holiday. We can’t simply cancel a holiday; we just have to celebrate it in a new way this year. Even though ALF won’t be traditional this year, it will still be fun and bring us together, something we desperately need right now,” Alexander said.