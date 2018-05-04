Pollen is coming. Are you ready?
According to pollen.com, allergen levels have been high in the DuBois and Brookville areas for the past several days and are projected to be at a medium-high level today.
In the St. Marys area, the levels were medium-high yesterday and medium today.
“Weather patterns have changed in the last couple of years. We’re not sure why, but this results in the pollen starting to burst all over later than usual. So, if you look at your local weather channel or app, you notice they’re reporting very high pollen counts at the moment,” said Dr. Justin MacCarthy, Penn Highlands ENT, with an office located in Penn Highlands Clearfield. He’s been practicing there since 2006.
The top three allergens across the Tri-County area are maple, birch, and oak. Currently, ragweed pollen, grass pollen, and mold are low, according to AccuWeather.
“Not everyone is allergic. They (allergy experts) used to only say about 10 percent, but I’m beginning to wonder about that figure because I see so many people coming in,” MacCarthy said.
“It’s a developing situation. You’re not really born with allergies, but you develop them as time goes on.”
Symptoms include congestion, runny nose, itchy eyes, ears, nose, and mouth, watery eyes, and sneezing.
To determine if a patient has allergies, MacCarthy conducts different tests, exposing the patient’s skin to the different allergens and watching the reactions.
“They’re starting to come in and we’re doing a lot of allergy testing at the moment,” MacCarthy said.
Of the cases he sees, allergies to oak, weeds and grasses are most common.
For those with more severe allergies, MacCarthy jokes that some would advise they stay inside until the season passes to reduce the impact, however he recognizes that isn’t realistic.
He said some patients with severe allergies wear masks to help reduce exposure, but he’s not convinced those are effective.
Depending on the case, he advises others to take medication, most of which is over the counter, or in more severe cases to receive treatment in his office.
For those with lighter reactions to spring allergens, MacCarthy advises they wash their hands after handling things outside and take an anti-histamine if needed. He added that medications should be taken only if needed because of potential side effects.
Of the season, MacCarthy said, “It usually comes to an end around June and July, but with this season starting so late I don’t know what to expect.”
