BROOKVILLE — Tickets are still available for this year’s Spring Fling at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, the first of the year’s major events at the fairgrounds.
It was reported at last week’s meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority that only 450 tickets will be sold for the May 5 event. Tickets, available from any fair board member, are $20 and admit two people to an evening of fun and food.
This year’s menu has been revised slightly, said board member Toni Facchine, and will include chicken, sausage, rigatoni, cookies and more. A variety of prizes will be awarded, including an outdoor coffee table and $150 in lottery tickets.
Proceeds from the Spring Fling benefit various projects at the fairgrounds.
Monster Truck Show
The board also reviewed the proposed contract for the Monster Truck Show, to be presented May 26 at the fairgrounds. The show will be presented by JM Productions. It is being co-sponsored by the fair authority and Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Carvers approved
The board also approved a contract with T & D Carvers, who will be featured again at this year’s fair. Items carved during the week will be offered for sale.
Overnight security
A contract providing for overnight security at the fairgrounds during the fair was also approved. Matt McCracken, who has provided security in the past, was hired for this year’s fair.
Concession stand
To prepare for the upcoming events, the concession stand will receive its annual spring cleaning. Chairman Wayne Jackson is looking for volunteers to help on the cleaning day
Games of chance rules
Jackson reported that he attended a meeting held recently in DuBois, with the state police giving an update on the games of chance regulations. “They may be looking at some changes,” he said. Jackson said he “brought back information to make sure we are in compliance, and we are.”
Special fair day
The authority continued its discussion of having a special day at the fair for children with special needs.
2018 capital project
The authority voted to decline a priority capital improvement project for this year, which would have been putting concrete on a portion of the area under the grandstand.
The board will submit an application again next year, with plans to pave the entire area, rather than doing a partial project this year.
Next meeting
The next regular meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 2. The finance committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25. Both meetings will be held in the Conservation Center.
