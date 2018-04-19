ST. MARYS — During Monday’s St. Marys City council meeting its board discussed several items of business, including:
- The council approved the submission of a $250,000 Greenways Trails and Recreation grant in hopes it will be awarded to help pay for the finishing touches and amenities like lighting, electric, water, sewer, and bathrooms at the downtown park on Depot Street. The matching funds — which are a minimum of 15 percent — will come from bond refinance money.
- City Manager Tim Pearson reported that the city has been working with the Army Corps of Engineers to abet flooding issues downtown. A letter of intent to conduct a site survey has been submitted. The city is also working with a consultant on plans for retention ponds to help with flooding problems.
- Despite the inclement weather, the city is trying to continue to maintain its street sweeper schedule. That schedule can be found at: www.stmaryspa.gov/assets/files/street-sweeping-schedule.pdf
- April 26 is downtown cleanup day and May 19 is residential spring cleanup, where residents can bring their larger items to the city’s garage for disposal.
- The city will add three existing fire hydrants to the public list — one at Mersen and two at the airport. When added, the city takes on a $202.50 per year fee per hydrant to add them to the public system.
Council will hold a workshop meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, May 7 and a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, May 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.