ST. MARYS — St. Marys City council gave the nod to the transfer of a liquor license from Fox Township to its downtown Sheetz.
Mark E. Kozar, of liquor license law firm Flaherty & O’Hara in Pittsburgh, said the license would be transferred from the Station Inn in Fox Township to the city’s downtown Sheetz store, 117 S. Michael St.
“As you know, the liquor code permits the PLCB to approve the transfer of a license from any municipality in Elk County to any other municipality in Elk County, as long as you — the receiving municipality — issues a resolution permitting that transfer,” Kozar said.
Kazar went on to say that Sheetz was founded in 1952 with a single store in Altoona. The empire has since grown to more than 600 stores in six states — 256 of which sell beer. Recently 10 more locations have been approved by the PLCB and 21 applications are still pending.
If given the go-ahead, the store addition will be put on its front to add seating for 30, as well as a “beer cave” cooler. These additions will qualify the store for a liquor license.
While the store is open 24 hours per day, sales will be limited to 7 a.m. to 1:45 a.m. Monday through Saturday and starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
It will also seek a “wine expanded” permit, which will allow it to sell wine until 11 p.m.
All beer — approximately 150 different kinds of beer in six packs or 12 packs — will be held in the “beer cave” and must be paid for at a designated cash register.
When asked by Councilman Bob Mohr where the beer would be purchased, Kozar said that it has to be purchased by the local distributors that are in the store’s territory.
All beer consumed there will have to be kept at the indoor seating area. There is a two beer limit for on-premise consumption.
“Quite frankly, Sheetz would prefer not to sell any beer for on-premise consumption but ... we lost the case in the Supreme Court in 2004 for the very first Sheetz in Altoona that was licensed. We said we weren’t going to sell any beer for on-premise consumption and the Supreme Court says that you have to make it available,” Kozar said.
All employees on site will have Responsible Alcohol Management Program training, which is formulated to teach them how to spot fake IDs, visibly intoxicated people, and to watch for pass offs from someone 21 to someone who isn’t. The store “cards” all people who buy alcohol. Additionally, if more than one person brings beer to the counter, all are carded.
Aside from physical additions, others will be made on site to accommodate the changes.
There are 16 security cameras inside and outside the store and four more will be added — two in the cooler, one in the seating area, and one at the door to the cooler.
The Sheetz store in St. Marys hires 36 people and will be seeking to hire at least four more as a result of the expansion.
Currently, no gas stations in St. Marys City sell alcohol, however, recently Nittany Minit Mart on Washington Street received approval from the council to transfer a liquor license from Johnsonburg.
