ST. MARYS — More questions than answers remain following a public forum held by the St. Marys City Council Monday night regarding parking.
A hot button topic since about six years ago when the city’s parking authority was disbanded, two actions were agreed upon Monday.
The council gave direction to City Manager Tim Pearson and Solicitor Tom Wagner to rework the current parking ordinance to remove the meters across from the Post Office on South Michael Street. Also, it agreed to establish a parking committee which could have the potential to become a governing parking authority.
Among the issues identified by council members and the half dozen business owners at Monday night’s meeting were that people don’t respect the current parking restrictions, meaning that they park in handicapped spaces unnecessarily and don’t take ticket enforcement seriously.
Business owners also recognized that the council faces a difficult task of balancing the needs of the city’s aging population with its strategy to create a more walkable city.
“It’s an issue of what do we want the role of parking to be in our downtown and how can we utilize that resource to create the downtown we want,” Mayor Lou Radkowski said.
As the city continues to reimagine itself, in hopes of reinvigorating the business district around the Diamond, council members have been attempting to make the downtown more walkable by connecting Depot and Brusselles Street with a walking bridge and encouraging more businesses to locate downtown.
With that in mind, the council is also considering a tiered pricing structure, with parking in front of businesses coming at a premium, lot parking being less expensive, and parking in the garage being the most economical. Councilman Chris Pletcher even suggested providing a free lot to encourage pedestrian movement throughout the downtown area.
Additionally, there was discussion about removing some of the downtown permit parking, especially from the Diamond area to increase traffic flow and revenue.
For council members, one of the top issues discussed is that parking is currently not making money, especially due to parking deck maintenance issues.
Radkowski said that in 2015 the parking fund made $8,000, however in 2016 it lost more than $11,000 and in 2017 it lost more than $23,000.
Radkowski said there was also talk about embracing technology by providing the ability for residents and visitors to pay for parking by mobile phone or by electronic kiosk.
“I’m a big believer in technology. I think technology could be a big help to where we’re trying to get and could help generate the revenue to have the lots we have redone every couple of years,” Radkowski said.
There was also discussion of increased penalties, and Councilman Bob Mohr even suggested turning the parking over to the downtown merchants to manage.
However, despite Monday’s lengthy discussion, no decisions were made.
Radkowski said it is an ongoing discussion and input is still welcome.
Of the potential changes, Pearson said, “There’s going to be a long struggle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.