ST. MARYS — Phase I of the $1.8 million of capital improvement projects planned by the city after it refinanced its bond are currently underway.
In September 2016, the city has chose to refinance and issue a new bond with a six year extension. The refinancing and bond issuance thus created $1.8 million in new funding to be used on capital projects by Oct. 20, 2019.
Phase I of those projects were approved by the council in September 2016 and an update was given by City Manager Tim Pearson Monday.
While the city anticipated spending about $900,000 in the first phase of spending, snags such as lack of matching grant funding and unapproved project proposals brought that amount down to just over $490,000.
Airport road
The Airport Industrial Park access road project is on schedule, with construction slated to begin in 2019.
The city asked the Appalachian Regional Commission for $250,000 and in return the city would provide a $66,000 match. As the project costs grew, the ARC upped the grant to $585,000 to meet those costs.
Currently the city is working with PennDOT to plan the project and construction will start in 2019.
Charles Street
The reconstruction of Charles Street has again been put on hold because it does not meet the “low to moderate income” level.
The city was reliant on receiving $500,000 grant from the Department of Community & Economic Development’s Keystone Communities program. As that funding did not come through after two rounds of review, that project has fallen off of the city’s project list.
It has also previously been denied by the Community Development Block Grant program.
The street is one of the oldest in St. Marys which hasn’t been reconstructed. It lacks curbing, is severely potholed, and has drainage issues. No plan to proceed was provided by the council Monday.
Downtown park
Of the bond, $150,000 was allocated to lay the initial infrastructure to proceed with the downtown park on Depot Street. Pearson said the city will submit for a Greenways, Trails & Recreation Program grant through the Department of Conservation & Natural Resources for the remaining funding needed to prep the park.
Initially $125,000 from the bond was slated to prep for the walking bridge so the park can connect pedestrians between Brusselles and Depot street. Thus far a house on Brusselles Street has been purchased and demolished and the initial dirt work done. As a Keystone Communities grant for $50,000 for the bridge was denied, the city will apply for a Greenways grant.
Parking lots, sweeper
Due to timing issues, the funding scheduled for the base repair of parking lots was used to buy a street sweeper and the street sweeper funding for the base repair.
Elk Creek Bridge
Instead of using bond funds to take out the Elk Creek Bridge the city used money from the Public Works budget. This decision came at the advisement of its auditor who said bond funds can’t be used for demolition unless it is part of a broader project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.