ST. MARYS — “The Novak report,” an economic study undertaken by the City of St. Marys in 2014, has not been on a shelf collecting dust, according to city officials.
Completed in March 2015, months before City Manager Tim Pearson was hired, it is currently in its third phase of implementation.
The study, which gets its name “the Novak report” because it was completed by The Novak Consulting Group, is a part of the state’s Early Intervention Program.
The program is intended to help municipalities in distressed status identify governmental inefficiencies in areas including wages, personnel and zoning issues.
The cost of the report was $72,000, but the city received a grant of approximately $54,000 from the Department of Community & Economic Development to fund a portion of that expense.
While the report’s findings showed the city was in strong financial standing, it did include 46 recommendations to make the city better.
“The intent is that once you get the report, you do something with it. Then if you can justify to the state that you need resources to buy things to work toward implementing what’s in that report, the state will fund you a 50 percent match to knock out those action items,” explained Pearson during the council’s Monday meeting.
Currently, the city is in Phase III of its implementation of the Novak report projects and is applying for funding for Phase IV.
“So far the city has done a pretty good job. We’ve gotten $182,000 back from the state on these grants and proposals to address the recommendations from the Novak report,” Pearson said.
Pearson also mentioned that the Novak report is nearly at the end of its five-year shelf life, so Phase IV will likely be the last cycle of projects for which the city will request funding before the council will need to consider undertaking another study.
Of the 46 recommendations in the Novak report, 10 have been completed and 11 are currently in the works. Another 14 recommendations are on the table for the next phase.
“And just so people know, a lot of these actions aren’t easy things... they’re things like developing an organization-wide strategic plan and a comprehensive technology strategy plan,” Pearson added. “A lot of these recommendations aren’t quick turn-around items, it takes a lot of work, but I think we’ve made a pretty aggressive effort.”
