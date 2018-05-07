ST. MARYS — Mayor Lou Radkowski and City Council will be hosting their second workshop at 7 p.m. today at City Hall in the Council Room.
The workshop’s focus will be on parking in St. Marys and the public is welcome to attend, listen, and provide input to Radkwoski and City Council.
A heated topic in the City of St. Marys, the future of parking has always been widely discussed.
“We don’t make money on parking and are not looking to make money. We should try to get parking to pay for itself,” Radkowski said. “It should be fairly priced. Historically, these types of decisions were made in a black box and citizens only found out after the fact. The city is trying to change that so all opinions and ideas are heard.”
The topics on the agenda include: Re-establishing the parking authority; making all parking free throughout the city; shortening the enforcement window; ways to improve the technology and collections; and areas of enforcement and removal of meters.
The council will also discuss if there is a profit or loss from parking and provide a full understanding of the expense of upkeep of the current parking infrastructure.
While no action will be voted on during the workshop, as is the true workshop format, the opportunity to discuss an issue that affects every resident of St. Marys is an opportunity for change to begin to occur.
“St. Marys belongs to the residents and taxpayers who live and work here. We need to hear their thoughts and they need to know they are empowered by participating in the planning of how the city is run,” Radkowski said. “Parking is a public resource. We want to know other alternatives and solutions as to how to manage our parking resources.”
Radkowski and council hope to have input from residents at the end of the discussion.
For more information contact City Hall’s Public Relations Officer Hannah Brock at hbrock@stmaryspa.gov or at 814-781-1718 ext.247.
