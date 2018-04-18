ST. MARYS — Nearly 160 people visit the St. Marys Public Library every day.
St. Marys Public Library director Leslie Swope provided an update to the St. Marys City council Monday, providing facts like that, as well as information about future programming at the library.
Swope said over the last year the library has earned its PA Forward “Gold Star” status through the Pennsylvania Library Association.
Organized as part of the association’s 21st Century Libraries Initiative, the PA Forward program asks library staff to help patrons with basic literacy, as well as informational, civic and social, health and financial literacy.
“We were one of the first 30 libraries (to receive the distinction). There’s over 630 libraries in Pennsylvania, so we are pretty proud of that accomplishment,” said Swope.
In 2017, the library circulated a little over 75,000 items and saw just over 40,000 people pass through its doors at 127 Center St.
Last year, the library did a complete inventory and has since started rearranging.
“We’ve physically moved about every book in the building,” Swope said. “We’re working on making a teen space by moving out one of the stacks in the next two weeks or so ... We’re moving all the teen books to that area so that they have a space to call their own.”
She added that the library has had escape rooms to boost teen interest in the library and is looking toward expanding its adult programming.
As for its young readers, Swope said last year the library participated in the Summer Snack Program through the USDA, which provides funding for the library to give out one snack a day to kids 18 and younger.
“We normally peak in the summer. If you’ve ever come in during the summer, we have a lot of kids and a lot of families participating in our summer reading program,” Swope said.
The city levies 0.58 mills, or $121,164, in taxes annually which go to the St. library.
