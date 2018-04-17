Weather Alert

PAZ012-017>019-045-172215- Northern Centre PA-Southern Clinton PA-Northern Clinton PA- Clearfield PA-Southern Centre PA- 512 PM EDT TUE APR 17 2018 ...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHERN CENTRE... SOUTHERN CLINTON...NORTHERN CLINTON...CLEARFIELD...AND SOUTHERN CENTRE COUNTIES... HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 511 PM EDT, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Kettle Creek State Park to 7 miles north of Hastings and moving east at 30 MPH. THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR... Keating around 520 PM EDT. Westport around 525 PM EDT. Renovo around 530 PM EDT. South Renovo around 535 PM EDT. Hyner and Houtzdale around 545 PM EDT. Glen Union around 550 PM EDT. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Dubois and Mile Run exits, specifically from mile markers 97 to 193. This includes Interstate 99 between mile markers 65 and 68...and from mile markers 73 to 85. SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until this band of heavy snow passes your location. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. && LAT...LON 4114 7880 4120 7876 4122 7865 4125 7864 4122 7810 4137 7799 4136 7751 4107 7714 4092 7727 4083 7743 4080 7880 TIME...MOT...LOC 2111Z 276DEG 25KT 4135 7796 4077 7868 $$