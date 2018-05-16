In Elk County, the sound of chainsaws droned throughout the area as residents attempted to clean up after an intense storm that hit hard and fast early Tuesday afternoon.
According to a spokesperson from the National Weather Service, despite rumors of a tornado touchdown, the storm had only drawn several reports of wind damage and downed trees throughout the Tri-County area.
On the Million Dollar Highway early Tuesday evening, Elkland Search & Rescue team members were directing traffic as street lights were knocked out and the area was without power. At the plaza on the highway, a team of about 10 Asplundh tree service trucks were queued up to mobilize.
Customers throughout Elk County reported being without power. As of 6 p.m. last night the First Energy website’s storm outage page reported that about 44 people had called in to say they were without power in the St. Marys area.
In Ridgway, Rustin Garner reported that trees were down all over town and that some roofs were peeled off. He added that those in the Ridgway area were hoping to have power back on by around 6 p.m.
Audra Geiser, an employee of Absolute Powder Coating in St. Marys, said on Facebook that the storm blew past the front door of her workplace and that due to power lines being down, the facility was without power.
“That sounded like a freight train with explosions,” Geiser added.
