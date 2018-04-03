ST. MARYS — Elk Haven Nursing Home residents will be able to put their minds – and hands – to work thanks to a donation made by a group of St. Marys Area High School students. Students in the high school’s health career course recently made “activity boxes” for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients.
The boxes are meant to have a therapeutic effect similar to a stress ball or a fidget spinner. One student’s box is covered with chain locks and faucet handles, for example, while another’s resembles a pizza oven and comes with felt pizza dough and toppings.
“The purpose of an activity box is to give these people something that stimulates their minds,” explained Amy Bothun, who teaches the course.
15 students are currently enrolled in the course, which explores different career paths in the medical field. It is part of a multi-year health option at the school that culminates in a student’s certification as a nurse’s assistant.
This is the second year that students in the course have donated boxes to the Elk Haven Nursing Home, where Bothun said she worked for twenty years. She said said her students were instructed not to include in their boxes anything that would be harmful if swallowed.
Other than that, students were free to choose their own theme for their boxes, and had one week of school to complete them. Bothun said she hadn’t realized just how creative her students were until they presented their finished projects at the end of that week.
The boxes are stored at the nursing home and are available for use by any resident, though they are intended for individuals with mid-to-late stage Alzheimers or dementia.
“It occupies them for a good deal of time,” said Elk Haven Activities Director Bonnie Gausman. “The kids came up with some really good ideas.”
Other instructional units in Bothun’s class include units on measuring vital signs, on therapy and on dental health.
