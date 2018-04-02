RIDGWAY — Cliff Stump made a radical transition this year — from raising goats to creating hand-carved spoons.
“We sold the goats last year, it was time for us to do that,” Stump said, adding that the sale allowed adequate time for him to pursue his woodworking.
He’s since started working to turn the goat barn at Little Mill Creek farm into a workshop where he will teach the skills of his trade to others.
In the meantime, in his basement, surrounded by loving and supportive Corgis, he uses hand tools to carve spoons and walking sticks, and is also immersed in tool restoration.
Stump said he was first inspired by Roy Underhill. As his children would adventure and play outside, he would sit on the porch, keeping an eye on them, while carving spoons.
He’s since carved about 300.
His new business is called “Stump’s Remnants” because the majority of the wood he uses comes from his backyard. On average, it takes about 2 1/2 hours to carve each piece.
Sometimes when Cliff questions if he’s on the right path, he looks back at a black and white photograph of himself as a child holding a hammer. It has his mother’s handwriting on the back proclaiming “our little carpenter.”
Stump, remembering his mother, said carpentry was always a part of his story. However, when she passed in 1997, he was taken to stay at her house to watch over her dog. In that time, he attached a vice to her table and worked with his hands to pass the time.
“Without the burden of the farm, I’m able to return to my passion,” Stump said. “I love doing it. It’s a passion.”
