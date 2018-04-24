ST. MARYS — The Beimels didn’t always keep bees, but once they started, it became a family affair.
In 2016, Frank Beimel III, Frank Beimel Jr., Logan Haberberger, and Bryan Beimel got their first hives. And then, beekeeping grew into a business, Tailgate Beekeepers, one year later.
“Our name comes from the way in which we were raised — doing everything from the tailgate of our trucks, whether it be working with our bees, hunting, fishing, or sitting around a campfire. Our tailgates have become a staple in our lives,” said Frank Beimel III.
Products offered by the firm include raw honey, lip balm, beard balm, and paw balm for pets. It also offers customized orders for events.
The family said their beekeeping skills grew from seminars, books, YouTube videos, and Facebook forums. Frank Beimel Jr. added, “The beekeeping community is really open.”
Once its products hit the market, Frank Beimel Jr. said when it started the group noticed it was harvesting its honey and by about six weeks later it would be out of product, adding “it was remarkable how fast it happened.” Since then it has grown to slightly more than 100 hives and still has its sights set on expanding.
“I didn’t know I was a bee person. You kind of spend your childhood trying to stay away from them,” said Haberberger, who added that he is the only one out of the group that has been stung. That is likely because he boldly goes into swarms without a full body suit.
While the group prides itself on running a business on bees, it also is quick to note it is helping the environment as a whole by fostering bee populations.
National Geographic estimates that one in every three bites a person eats is from a bee pollinated nut or flower.
“It’s more of a passion for us. We enjoy seeing what it’s doing for the ecosystem and once you see it, there’s no way not to get excited about it,” said Frank Beimel Jr. “We are proud stewards of the ever-threatened honey bee and are excited to welcome you to try all of our products.”
Their products are currently available at Sears in St. Marys, Jireh Lanes in Kersey, Don’s Pizza in St. Marys, Kneading Hands in Kersey, This & That in Ridgway, Vito’s in St. Marys, Chicken Hill Distillery in Kersey, Asgard Raw Dog Foods in Pittsburgh, and St. Marys Area School District.
And they’re already looking to expand as relatives in Erie and Charlotte, N.C. have expressed interest in hosting hives.
The group also encourages its customers to stay tuned as it is hopeful to expand into other products in the future, including hand creams, body lotions, and candles.
“Everyone is always thinking what is the next step,” said Frank Beimel III. “There’s no limits and we’re hoping to get bigger than we are now.”
For more information about the business and its products visit www.tailgatebeekeepers.com. They can also be contacted at 814-335-5916 or tailgatebees@gmail.com.
