BROCKWAY — The Brockway Block Parents and other passionate community members are taking a stand against two major issues in society today by hosting an event titled “Busted and Bullied.”
“Busted and Bullied” will focus on addiction awareness, as well as bullying in schools, and how discussing and bringing awareness to these issues can make a difference.
The event will be held at the Chatter Box Cafe and Social Center on June 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Chairperson Tammy Stansell said the BBP was reorganized 10 years ago, with Secretary Shari Bennett and Treasurer Michelle Snyder involved with it since its re-initiation as well.
Members approached the Brockway Area School District, the Brockway Borough Council, Brockway Police Department and different churches and organizations for support, Stansell said. They raise money through their annual Christmas fundraiser and other campaigns, and receive donations from the community and city council.
The group focuses on giving people in the community “safe houses” or locations by placing a bright sign in their window that reads “Block Parent Home.” Around 70 houses in the Brockway area are named safe places.
Children who feel they are being followed or feel lost or unsafe can be alerted to one of these signs, Stansell said. Even if a community member falls or locks their keys in their car, they are able to find a trustworthy source of help nearby.
The screening application to become one of these safe homes goes through the local police department, and a background check is done before a location is approved, Stansell said.
The signs have been much more than writing in a window, but a way for the community to come together and count on one another to feel safe. The BBP expands to Horton and Snyder Townships to include other parents and people in the school district.
Each year, the organization holds a spring or summer event, focusing on a relevant community issue or topic, Stansell said.
“Every spring, I try to think of something to interest the community,” Stansell said. “Our community pulls together when there’s a death, but there’s not a lot of people who are proactive and who will admit we have an addiction problem.”
Both bullying and addiction are problems locally, Stansell said, and can even coincide with one another, since people who are bullied or traumatized by an experience may turn to drugs.
She personally has five grandchildren in the school district, and has asked them about bullying.
“My grandson has said to me, ‘grandma, every kid in school is bullied unless they are the bully,’” Stansell said.
Stansell is a former intensive care unit and emergency room nurse, and now works in mental health. She has seen the ugliness and reality of addiction up close and personally.
“People talk in town and know what is going on, but no one does anything to help,” she said. “It’s about being proactive and admitting there is a problem and just talking about it.”
Some speakers include local advocates and former addicts or people who have been bullied, such as Justin Buchanan, Shawn May and Chelsea Knapp.
Stansell said the group is still open to more speakers, particularly anyone who has been the victim of bullying or who has been a bully themselves.
“If you can get one person to lend a hand to somebody and make a difference in one person’s life, it can help a bunch of people in the end,” Stansell said. “These things affect everybody.”
The Chatterbox Cafe and Social Center is located at 7510 US Route 219 in Brockway.
For more information on how to get involved, call Stansell at 814-265-1260.
