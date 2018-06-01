DuBOIS — Country music artist Tanya Tucker, who had her first hit, “Delta Dawn,” in 1972 at the age of 13, will sing the National Anthem at Sunday’s dedication of the Rose and Dennis Heindl Memorial Field in DuBois.
Dennis Heindl, a major financial supporter of the new field and part-owner of the Pittsburgh Pirates, confirmed Thursday that Tucker will be in attendance.
“I’ve been friends of Tanya and her family for probably more than 35 years,” said Heindl. “I used to manage her sister, LaCosta, and her dad and I were very close friends.”
Heindl said he has been talking with Tucker and her manager the last few weeks to see if it was possible for her to come sing at the dedication.
“Because she loved Rose, my late wife, and I, she was able to arrange her schedule for a stop in DuBois,” Heindl said. “It’s pretty nice to have a friend like that. She has a heart as big as they come. She loves her fans and goes overboard for them, actually.”
In addition to the National Anthem, Heindl said Tucker, who is still touring, will sing some of her hits for the DuBois community during the dedication which will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the new field located on Parkway Drive. The event is free and open to the public.
Some of Tucker’s hits include “Two Sparrows In A Hurricane,” “Down To My Last Teardrop,” “Some Kind Of Trouble,” and “If Your Heart Ain’t Busy Tonight.”
Heindl, a Ridgway resident and former DuBois businessman, has donated a total of $250,000. He donated $100,000 last year, $50,000 this year, and will give $50,000 in 2019 and $50,000 in 2020. He’s also giving $10,000 a year in perpetuity to be used to maintain the field.
Heindl decided he wanted to be a part of the new state-of-the-art facility which was built by the City of DuBois when he heard it was to be used primarily by the Challenger League. In addition to providing specialized athletic opportunities for those with special physical and mental needs, the field can also be used for girls softball.
Tucker won’t be the only celebrity at Sunday’s ceremony — Pittsburgh Pirates principal owner Bob Nutting and the Pittsburgh Pirates Parrot will also be in attendance.
Pittsburgh Pirates Charities contributed $100,000 toward the new facility in DuBois.
“We’re excited to have the whole community come out and support us on the ribbon cutting,” DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said. “We would like to acknowledge everyone that helped us put this together by giving away free hotdogs, drinks, chips and other giveaways.”
Face painting will be offered by the students from DuBois Area High School and DuBois Central Catholic High School, along with Bubbles the Clown, who will make balloon animals for children.
The DuBois Area High School Band will perform from 12:45-1:30 p.m.
“We are asking the whole community to come out, enjoy the day, help us dedicate and enjoy the park,” Suplizio said.
