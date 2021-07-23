BROCKWAY – The revitalization of Taylor Memorial Park continues, moving away from the courts and playgrounds and heading down Toby Creek.
The east side of the park is almost completed, with batting cages still waiting to be installed. Work on that may have to wait until August.
The next phase will be along the Little Toby Creek. The revamped canoe launch and some of the walking paths are dependent on the Brockway Recreational Revitalization Group securing some permits. The revitalization group’s Peter Varischetti is optimistic that Phase 4 will begin this fall. He thanked Geologist Joe Wilson for his help in the permitting process.
One area Varischetti felt might be a difficulty is the park’s occasional residents.
“We noticed that we have a good problem,” Varischetti told the Brockway Borough Council. “We have lots of droppings on the levy and fields.”
Varischetti said that he is talking to the City of DuBois. DuBois has a similar goose problem and are working on a plan to deal with the feathered fiends. Brockway is hoping to implement similar ideas.
“You can chase them and bother them, but it’ll be a battle,” Varischetti said.
Varischetti said that the levy projects might have permits by Labor Day. If so, much of that work will be done before the end of this year. However, he cautioned the council that he is being optimistic and there is no way to predict the speed of the permitting process or the work.
The borough council praised the Brockway Recreational Revitalization Group’s work, especially how the park was used during the Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July’s return. The Kids’ Kingdom area was one of the first parts of the park to get revitalized, followed by the baseball fields, soccer practice fields, pickleball courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, the American Legion Stage area, and parking areas.
For more information about the revitalization project, follow Brockway Recreational Revitalization Group on Facebook.