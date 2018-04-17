RIDGWAY — Temple Studio in Ridgway celebrated its official opening on Sunday.
Owned by Julie Lang, of St. Marys, the fitness and wellness studio offers a wide array of classes taught by a staff of eight different instructors.
“A lot of my students in the Ridgway area always asked me ‘When are you coming back? When will you offer running programs in Elk County?’ I tossed around the idea of opening a studio. And we looked at some buildings. A few months went by and nothing seemed right. In January 2018 I was presented with a few options and The Raubenstrach (Mike) Family gave me a great deal at a terrific location,” Julie said.
Located at 107 Montmorenci Road, Ridgway, Temple Studio in many ways seems like the obvious end point for Julie’s long affair with physical fitness.
Of her fitness journey, Julie says she was always very active in sports as a kid — from softball to cheerleading, gymnastics to track. She was also a lifeguard for many years.
Her interest in group classes was piqued when she took step classes with Jennifer Stolburg and Nancy Osgood at local facilities. Then, around 2011, when Zumba Fitness became popular, the Ridgway YMCA asked if she would teach.
From there she expanded and explored other certifications — like Step Aerobics and Yoga. From the Y, she started to teach at other facilities in Wilcox, St Marys and Kane.
Then, running came into her life and since she has run several half marathons and many trail runs, helping also to teach others how to find the confidence to lace up their shoes and get moving.
In 2016, Krista Jamerson of Balanced Body Gym in Kane hired her, giving her the opportunity to teach spin and Fierce Fit-Yoga. It stuck and she went on to become Cycle certified and to get an ASFA personal Trainer Certificate. Julie also studied for My Master Reflexologist Certificate from the RCB based in Boston. In May of last year, she also earned my Buti Yoga Certificate in Connecticut under the yoga Alliance and NASM.
When the new space presented itself, Julie dove in to make it happen with the help of an army of friends and family members. The studio has been remodeled with love and care and boasts of new cycling equipment.
“The best part of the journey (to opening Temple Studio) was reuniting with my old students and the outpouring love and support they all showered me with,” said Julie, adding that the most difficult part was spending so much time away from her family to make it happen.
Of the name — Temple Studio — she said yoga has taught her a lot about herself and life.
“I’ve learned to love and accept and learn from what is. That once you love yourself and the life you are given all things will come in place. Temple Studio seemed appropriate,” Julie said. “Coming to the Temple I want everyone of all ages to feel welcomed, loved, comfortable, to know that we are each different beings with different paths. Yet under the Temple roof, we are united with one goal to make ourselves better. Whether it’s in the classroom, making friendships, quiet meditation time in the Reflexology room. Whatever the reason.”
Multiple teachers will be working at the space with Lang to offer a wide array of classes and services.
They include: Julie Lang teaching 5K Programs, Step and Sculpt, Indoor Cycle, Circuit Boot Camp, Yoga, as well as Infrared Sauna and Reflexology services; Hannah McClain with Zumba, Indoor Cycle, and Boot Camp; Vicki Graham, PiYo; Sara Mercer, Indoor Cycle for the 5 a.m. crowd; Kayleen Porter, Indoor Cycle and Step Aerobics; Lacy Nicklas, Pound Fit; Sophia Browse, Dance Camp and Hip Hop Aerobics; Dorian Tamburlin, Dance Camp and Tiny Temples Tot Watch Manager; and Heather Johnson, Strong By Zumba.
When Julie isn’t teaching, the Ridgway High School and Gannon University graduate can be found serving as the head coach of the Elker cheerleaders, working as a temporary therapist through H & H Resource Agency or at UPMC Kane, or spending time with her husband Jason, their son Jayden, her step-children Dorian and Owen, and dog Lucy.
For more information visit “Temple Studio, LLC” on Facebook; email TempleStudio115@gmail.com; book a bike on the MindBody App; or drop in on a class.
