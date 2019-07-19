BROOKVILLE — The Tri-County Area is under an Excessive Heat Watch, from noon today through 9 p.m. Saturday.
According to the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services, “heat indices ranging from around 105 to as high as 110 degrees Fahrenheit is being predicted. Heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.”
Jefferson County Emergency Services Director Tracy Zents attended last week’s Jefferson County Commissioners meeting and noted that the National Weather Service had issued an alert, saying that indicators were that the area would be seeing some excessive heat. That alert had listed the temperature range from 100 to 104 degrees and the time frame as this past Wednesday to Friday. That forecast was updated Thursday with the issuing of an Excessive Heat Watch for today and Saturday.
The last time the area had extreme heat was a few years ago. “We don’t get it that often,” Zents said, but “when we get it, we really do get it.”
What to doUnderstanding the possibilities of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, Zents said, is one way to prepare for excessive temperatures. “When you get the flushed or red skin; you’re not thinking straight; you’re getting sick in the stomach – nausea, vomiting; lightheadedness – those things – those are all signs that you have some type of heat emergency. Sometimes people stop sweating when it’s that hot. And that is a common sign that they need to seek some medical treatment (or) get into a cool area.”
So what is the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke? Zents provided these definitions:
- Heat Exhaustion symptoms include: being faint or dizzy; excessive sweating; cool, pale, clammy skin; nausea or vomiting; rapid or weak pulse and muscle cramps. If you or anyone you know experience these symptoms, get to a cooler, air conditioned place, drink lots of water and take a cool shower or use cold compresses until feeling better.
- Heat Stroke symptoms include: throbbing headache; no sweating; body temperature above 103 degrees; red, hot, dry skin; nausea or vomiting; rapid, strong pulse; loss of consciousness. If you or anyone you know experience these symptoms, Call 9-1-1 immediately. Take immediate action to cool down until help arrives.
To avoid heat stroke, Zents says, people should drink lots of water. He warned against drinking sugary, caffeinated or alcoholic drinks – sodas, coffee, beer, etc.
“You may think that you’re hydrating your body but they’re actually taking fluids away from you when something like that (excessive temperatures) happens.”
Other recommendations he gave were for people to wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes when outside and trying to get into a cool place. But top of the list is staying well hydrated because “you can get dehydrated very quickly in temperatures like that,” Zents said.
The elderly and the very young are the most vulnerable, he said. “We always say if you have an elderly couple that live nearby you check on them, and make sure that they’re OK.
“If a house is well insulated, pulling the blinds to keep direct sunlight out and keeping the lights off during the daytime — anything that would produce extra heat you want to try and eliminate. With cross-ventilation in a house, with fans moving, and there’s air, lot of times that helps people and they may be comfortable in their home that way. But when you get to those extreme temperatures where it’s not cooling down and they’re having those heat problems even inside, it is always recommended to get to a cool place.”
Fairgoers need to take the same precautions this weekend, Zents said. Stay well hydrated, wear loose fitting clothes, and try to avoid direct sunlight if at all possible, keep in the shaded area. “We are working with the Area Agency (on Aging) and 4-H groups to provide them some cooling stations for the fair to try to prevent any heat-related type of injuries.”
What about pets?“Make sure they definitely have lots of water, especially if they’re outside. Never take a dog or cat and leave it in a car. Even five minutes in a car with those temperatures with the windows up, that can raise the temperature in that vehicle of 100 plus degrees more and animals can’t take that. No only is it against the law, it’s not safe for them at all.”
Heat can affect roadsThe heat will bring the oils out in the asphalt and if there is rain, it can make the roads slick, Zents said, adding that it makes like wintertime driving. The heat can also make the weather unstable, causing pop-up storms forming quickly. Wednesday and Thursday were the days forecast for thunderstorms while Sunday was showing the lowest chance for rain. But as Zents cautions, the weather can change quickly.
Watch vs. warningA watch is when conditions are very favorable for the weather activity for which the watch is being put out. A warning means it is imminent, it’s going to happen.
The area is currently under a watch therefore conditions are favorable that the Tri-County Area will see excessive heat today and Saturday. With that in mind, staying hydrated, wearing light, loose clothing and staying out of direct sunlight and in the shade as much as possible should help people weather the heat.