BROOKVILLE — A Summerville man was sentenced to 21-80 years in state prison Monday.
Glenn E. Tetro, 58, was found guilty by a jury in February of three counts of three felony charges – Rape/Person Less Than 13 (F1), Indecent Deviate Sexual Intercourse (F1) and Statutory Sexual Assault (F2) – and four counts of Indecent Assault/Person Less Than 13 (M1). Thursday he was sentenced to 21-80 years in a state prison and must register as a sexual offender under Megan’s Law for the remainder of his life.
Prior to sentencing a hearing was held to determine whether the designation of sexually violent predator would also be attached to Tetro. Points of Light Executive Director Brenda Manno, under questioning by Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett, testified as an expert on the factors used to determine such designations. In part the designation looks at a six month time frame in which the abuse occurred. Manno, when asked, testified she would list Tetro as a sexually violent predator, after looking at all the information in the case.
Jefferson County Judge John Foradora noted that the jury only found Tetro guilty of incidents within a four-month range. Because of the six-month range needed for the designation, he said he would go with what the jury found and ruled that Tetro did not meet the designation of SVP.
During the sentencing hearing, Foradora heard statements from the victim, her husband, her mother as well as from Tetro’s two daughters, a friend/employee, and two others. Each hoped to have the judge consider either the maximum sentence asked for by the prosecutor or a more lenient sentence that was requested by the defense.
Foradora noted that he took in not only all the statements read Thursday in court, but also a letter Tetro wrote to the court, the pre-sentence memorandum and testimony during the trial and hearings. In so doing, he first denied defense attorney Matt Kness’ request to merge some of the counts against Tetro. The judge said there were seven separate acts and so would not be mergeable.
Foradora said the age of the victim at the time of the abuse – 6 to 10 years old – as well as Tetro’s relationship with the victim, his professional education, his attempt to manipulate the victim were all aggregating factors. On top of that Foradora said he did not see any remorse from the defendant as to his actions.
While the defense attorney noted that Tetro had made up for it by living an “exemplary life” for the past 24 years, Foradora said Tetro had the benefit of living 20 plus years of successful life but noted that the victim was impacted negatively during those years from the abuse.
Tetro, who has been held at the Jefferson County Jail since the trial, was taken from the courtroom by Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies.