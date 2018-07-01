OSCEOLA MILLS — The 96th Annual Firemen’s Fair hosted by Columbia Fire Company in Osceola Mills begins today in Clearfield County and runs through the entire week.
“It’s a wonderful time for our community,” Borough Mayor Ida Reams remarked. “Over the years, it’s become a homecoming for many folks that have moved away.”
The festivities begin at 11 a.m. with the traditional car show on Lingle Street. Registration for the show begins at 9 a.m.
The festival kicks off on Monday at 6 p.m. with rides, games, and carnival eat. The activities will be open nightly along Pruner Street near the firehall.
One of the highlights of the week is the Fireman’s Parade on Independence Day, Wednesday, July 4. Lineup begins at 9 a.m. with the parade marching at 11 a.m. Reams said the parade is one the largest ones in the area.
“I must say, this year is a little extra special thanks to the Philipsburg-Osceola girls softball team bringing home the state championship,” Reams noted. “There is a lot of pride in our small town.”
The festival concludes on Saturday with a fireworks display at dusk. At midnight, there will be a raffle drawing numerous chances at winning. Prizes for the raffle include: $10,000, $500, $200, $200, $100, Osceola Mills Hotel $100 gift certificate, Osceola Mills Brothers Pizza $50 gift certificate, The Rendezvous of Osceola Mills $50 gift certificate, Lori’s Beauty Salon of Osceola Mills $50 gift certificate.
“The Osceola Mills Fireworks and Entertainment Committee has worked very hard to make sure there are plenty of events and activities throughout the week for all to enjoy,” Reams said.
There will be nightly entertainment during the fair sponsored by the event committee. The entertainment schedule is as follows:
July 2
Horseshoe Cloggers 6-7 p.m.
Stone Man 7:30-10:30 p.m.
July 3
Velveeta 8-11 p.m.
July 4
Felix and the Hurricanes 8-11 p.m.
Knotty Pine Chainsaw Carvings throughout the evening.
July 5
Kids Night 6-8 p.m.
Front and Centre Productions 7:30 p.m.
DJ Doug Stewart 6-10 p.m.
July 6
Fred Myers and the Redneck Majority 8-11 p.m.
July 7
Hitchcock Railway 8-11:30 p.m.
Fireworks at Dark at the baseball fields.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.