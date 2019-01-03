WASHINGTON — U.S. Representative Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson was sworn in Thursday as United States Representative for Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District for the 116th Congress.
“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve the residents of Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District in the U.S. House,” Rep. Thompson said. “I look forward to continuing my work on policies that will support stronger economic growth and upward mobility for individuals and families in the Commonwealth and throughout the nation.”
The 15th Congressional District of Pennsylvania is made up of all or part of 14 counties: all of Armstrong, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, McKean, Venango, and Warren counties; and part of Butler, Cambria, and Centre counties.
Rep. Thomspon, a life-long resident of Howard, Centre County, is the co-chairman of the Bipartisan Career and Technical Education Caucus and the German-American Caucus.
New regional, D.C. offices
With the start of the 116th Congress, Rep. Thompson opened a new regional office in Oil City. and moved his office in Washington, D.C.
The Bellefonte office remains open and a third regional office will be announced soon.
