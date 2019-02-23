BROCKWAY — Three Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School students had art chosen for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s annual calendar.
According to the Liquor Control Board, The Alcohol Awareness Poster Contest asks students to present “positive alternatives to underage drinking.” Left to the student the art often focuses on sports or volunteerism. The winning designs will be reproduced across the state as posters or calendars.
The three students competed in different groups. Brockway sophomore Hailey Ruberto took third place in her group. Senior Madison Barefield took second place in hers. A first-place honor went to freshman Nicole Jamison.
“It’s a great honor to have one student selected,” Brockway art teacher Melanie Oknefski said, “but we have three this year! I am very proud of my students.”
Ruberto’s artwork depicted an alien in front of a star field with the text “Reach for the stars, not the bottle.” She was inspired, she said, by some surreal art she had seen recently.
“I really like funky characters, and I think that would get people’s attention, because weird things attract,” Ruberto said. “I like cartoons, and this idea fit better into my style. I mostly like to work with cartoonish art.”
Focusing on the contest allowed Ruberto to work on artistic discipline.
“It gave me time to draw every day,” she said. “I had the chance to work on my art and make it better.”
“I am straight edge, so I’m against both drugs and alcohol,” Barefield said. “I don’t want anything to do with alcohol. I did a mummy, representing how much alcohol could hurt someone. We only get one body. Why would you want to use things that damage it?”
Barefield’s happy cartoon mummy stands in front of the text, “Alcohol can damage your fragile body.”
Jamison’s first-place entry had a double meaning. She depicted garbage around fish in the ocean with the text, “Don’t get hooked on alcohol.” Her intention is to represent both the sea and a person’s body as important entities that should be cared for and not polluted.
“I thought of all the people throwing trash in the sea, and if people quit drinking, there wouldn’t be so much trash in the sea,” Jamison said. “It’s our world, we should treat it nicely.”
While they are now recognized artists, the older students’ futures are not necessarily focusing on art. Ruberto wants to earn a business degree and hopes to run a coffee shop someday. She plans to minor in art and practice that on the side. Barefield will go to Penn State-Behrend in the fall, expecting to major in nursing.
Jamison, however, plans on going to art school to learn to be a working artist.
According to the Liquor Control Board, 425 students entered artwork in the contest. Of those 425, 43 were selected, representing various age groups.
Oknefski and the students will go to the State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg on April 3 to be honored.
All three students are looking forward to going to Harrisburg.
“I’m excited to go to Harrisburg,” Roberto added. “I haven’t been to something like this before, so it will be a great experience.”
“I didn’t want to go at first, but my family said, ‘It’s pretty sweet that you won,’” Barefield said.
“It’s a new experience,” Jamison said. “I am a little nervous, but it’ll be fun.”
The winning posters are to be on display across from the museum from April 1 to April 5. Then the work will be collected in the Liquor Control Board’s calendar, which will be sent to state stores around Pennsylvania.
