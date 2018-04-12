The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that it will reopen enrollment for an improved safety net program for dairy farmers.
According to a press release from U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, the new and improved Margin Protection Program for Dairy will provide better protections for dairy producers from shifting milk and feed prices. Enrollment in the program will run from April 9-June 1.
The program protects participating dairy producers by compensating them when the difference between the national all-milk price and the national average feed cost falls below a certain dollar amount elected by the producers.
The changes include:
- Calculations of the margin period is monthly rather than bi-monthly.
- The catastrophic coverage level is raised from $4 per hundred weight (cwt) to $5.
- Covered production is increased to 5 million pounds on the Tier 1 premium schedule, and premium rates for Tier 1 are substantially lowered.
- An exemption from paying an administrative fee for limited resource, beginning, veteran, and disadvantaged producers is established. Dairy operators enrolled in the previous 2018 enrollment period who qualify for this exemption under the new provisions may request a refund.
- Livestock assistance is expanded to allow for the development of insurance policies for livestock producers, including dairy farmers.
“My thanks to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue for quickly implementing the changes to the Margin Protection Program for dairy farmers,” Rep. Thompson said. “I supported the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, which contained important changes to MPP for dairy farmers — many of whom are experiencing additional financial hardship after losing contracts. These very reforms came from feedback we received from dairy farmers, and it is my hope that this will revamp this important program during an uncertain time in the industry.”
The Farm Security Agency, located at 478 Jeffers St., DuBois, and which services Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties, is having small information meetings about the program on Monday, April 23 at 10 a.m., April 24 10 a.m., and April 26 10 a.m.
Mike Kerr, county executive director of the FSA in Clearfield County said there are about 40 dairy producers in the area it services. The MPP – Dairy program has been going on for some time, and Kerr said a very high percentage of producers were a part of it because they were obligated to continue with the program until 2018 when they were allowed to opt out.
“What kind of participation we will get in 2018 with the changes, I won’t know until the meetings,” Kerr said.
A wary Michelle Pifer, who owns Paradise Acres farm with her husband Mark, said, “The last program we had to pay and we did not get any money back ... It is like an insurance policy you pay and if criteria is met you get money. To me it is like putting a band aid on a bleeding artery. It may help initially but in the long run the small farmer still loses.”
The Pifers, who are the fifth generation on their farm suggest that legislators could help by putting labels on the milk to tell you where it comes from so you know if you are buying local or not. Also, they suggested that in the east, more packing plants — like cheese plants — are needed to handle surplus milk.
“They talked about it but that needs to be done soon to save the small farmer,” Pifer said.
The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau echoed the sentiments of the Pifers.
“As for the dairy legislation I’m afraid that it is too little too late and will only prolong the inevitable,” said Ernie Mattiuz, a local legislative member of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau. “Markets are changing and people just aren’t buying dairy products like they did five years ago.”
Mattiuz says surveys show that 90 percent of people are buying less dairy then they did five years ago or are buying alternatives, like soy or nut based products.
“Unfortunately there is no silver bullet to correct the markets. And the current trade war we are facing is not helping matters,” Mattiuz said. “We can only hope that the dairy farmers can weather this storm until markets can improve.”
