BROOKVILLE — Three days after a woman was attacked by a coyote while walking near Laurelbrooke Landing, traps have been set and the police department is still on the hunt.
Brookville Borough police officer Mickey Stormer said during a phone interview Wednesday afternoon, “It has not been caught... We do have traps in place through the Game Commission.”
Stormer said that two traps have been set by the assisted living facility on Route 28/South Main Street, where a nightshift employee there was bitten numerous times when a coyote came at her from a nearby bush as she was walking in the area around midnight.
The animal has been described as a medium size gray canine that was thought to be either a husky or a coyote.
Following the attack, the woman was given a blood transfusion and had 18 stitches, Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle told Brookville Borough Council Tuesday in his report. He noted that she also underwent treatment for rabies and will also have to have plastic surgery.
Markle added that he had heard she had already returned to work, noting with respect how tough she had to be to return to work so soon after the attack, according to reports from the Jeffersonian-Democrat.
There was a sighting of the allegedly rabid animal Tuesday morning below the parking lot, near the pond, at Laurelbrooke. Markle added that he was fairly certain it was a coyote.
“Everyone is a hunter in this area and has been calling with their expertise. We appreciate their willingness to volunteer to help, but we ask that it be handled professionally,” Stormer said. “It is part of our investigation, so we want it to be handled properly.”
Brookville police can be reached at 814-849-5323, and the Game Commission officials at 814-432-3187 or 814-432-3188.
