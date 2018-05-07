DuBOIS — It is official. Treasure Lake has been designated as a Firewise Community.
And there is more good news — Treasure Lake is the largest firewise community in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in terms of acreage.
The special designation was celebrated Sunday afternoon at the Lakeview Lodge with county, township and other guests and events.
David Singer, a director for the Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, was one of the individuals instrumental in seeing the project become a success. He introduced guests and presentations and explained the effort which started several years ago.
The Rev. Dick Whitaker, pastor of the Treasure Lake Church and also a director for the TLPOA, opened the ceremony with a prayer. He said they are excited about being a firewise community and are blessed. Whitaker said, “This is going to make us a better community.”
The Firewise presentation was made by DCNR District Forester and Moshannon District Fire Warden John Hecker. TLPOA General Manager Shirley Elmore accepted the award.
Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel read a proclamation recognizing Treasure Lake as a Firewise Community.
Joe Bigar, Director of Public Safety also noted that Treasure Lake is a storm ready community.
Sandy Township supervisors chairman Jim Jeffers and Township Manager Dave Monella recognized the effort put into this project by the Northpoint Fire Co. and the TLPOA.
TLPOA Board President George Cobert thanked everyone for their efforts including the Northpoint Fire Co., and TLPOA general manager Shirley Elmore for her attention and leadership for the program.
The special event also included guests from area emergency responders and agencies. They included: American Red Cross, Treasure Lake Security Department, Clearfield County Sheriff, DuSan Ambulance, DuBois EMS Ambulance, Atkins Fire Safety, North Point Fire Co., Treasure Lake Preparedness Emergency Group and DCNR.
The rainy weather caused problems for the numerous events scheduled to be held outside.
Events included tours of emergency vehicles, fire hose demonstrations, fire safety games for children and fire extinguisher demonstrations.
