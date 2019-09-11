The Treasure Lake polling place is relocating from the North Point Volunteer Fire Company to the Treasure Lake Church.
The Clearfield County Board of Election announced Tuesday that the change was approved after careful consideration and inspection. The new location meets all handicap accessibility and safety requirements and provides ample and adequate parking for future elections, according to a press release.
The Treasure Lake Church is located at 1427 Bay Road, DuBois.
Anyone with questions or concerns may submit them in writing to The Clearfield County Board of Elections, Attn: Dawn Graham, Director of Elections at 212 E. Locust St., Suite 106, Clearfield PA 16830 or via e-mail at elections@clearfieldco.org.