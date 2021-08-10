HARRISBURG — Several fire and ambulance companies throughout the Tri-County area have qualified to receive funding from a grant program administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.
“Especially during times of crisis, this funding helps ease the financial burden our local fire and ambulance companies are constantly struggling with to remain viable,” said state Rep. Brian Smith, a Republican who represents Jefferson County. “Whether it’s saving lives, protecting property, fundraising or recruiting new volunteers, few duties are more essential than those that our emergency first responders selflessly perform 365 days a year and around the clock to keep our communities safe. This is the least our state can do to help ensure this exceptional emergency coverage continues here at home in the 66th District and across the Commonwealth.”
All funding comes from the proceeds from slot machine gaming, and not General Fund tax revenue. Projects eligible for funding include recruitment and retention, construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training, reduction of existing debt, or replacing lost proceeds due to COVID fundraising limitations.
According to the list of 2020-2021 Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program recipients, area fire and ambulance companies receiving funding are:
Clearfield County
- Adrian Sandy Fire Company No. 3, $11,698
- AmServ, $8,993
- Bennetts Valley Ambulance, $4,802
- Brady Township Volunteer Fire Company, $11,520
- Brady Township Ambulance Company, $8,993
- Chester Hill Hose Company, $11,698
- Clearfield EMS Inc., $8,993
- Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department, $14,900
- Columbia Volunteer Fire Company, $11,876
- Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey, $11,520
- DuBois EMS Ambulance Service Inc., $8,993
- Fourth Ward Hose Company, $13,124
- Friendship Hose Company No. 2, $12,411
- Glen Hope Volunteer Fire Company, $11,520
- Goodwill Hose Company No. 5, $12,411
- Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company, $11,520
- Grassflat Fire Company, $11,698
- Houtzdale Fire Company No. 1, $12,233
- Houtzdale Ramey EMS, $8,993
- Irvona Volunteer Ambulance Company, $8,993
- J.E. DuBois Hose Company No. 3, $13,480
- Karthaus Ambulance Service, $8,993
- Karthaus Volunteer Fire Department, $11,698
- Lawrence Township Fire Company No. 1, $13,480
- Madera Volunteer Ambulance Service, $8,993
- Madera Volunteer Fire Company, $12,054
- Mahaffey Community Ambulance Service, $8,993
- Morris Township Volunteer Fire Company, $12,589
- North Point Volunteer Fire Company, $24,089
- Oklahoma Civilian Defense Fire Company, $13,124
- Penfield Volunteer Fire Department, $12,589
- Ramey Fire Engine Company No. 1, $11,689
- Rescue Hose & Ladder Fire Company, $13,837
- Rescue Hose & Ladder EMS Company, $8,993
- Sandy Hose Company No. 1, $12,946
- Union Township Civilian Defense Fire Company, $11,520
- Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, $11,520
- Westover Volunteer Fire Company, $12,233
- Winburne Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, $12,946
Elk County
- Crystal Fire Department, $14,015
- Elkland Search and Rescue, $11,520
- Fox Township Ambulance Association, $8,993
- Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department, $11,637
- Horton Township Volunteer Fire Department, $12,946
- Jay Township Volunteer Fire Company, $11,698
- Johnsonburg Fire Department, $11,876
- Ridgway Ambulance Corps, $4,878
- Ridgway Volunteer Fire Department, $11,698
Jefferson County
- Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company, $12,589
- Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, $12,946
- Brookville Volunteer Fire Company, $11,520
- Central Fire Department, $12,411
- Friendship Hose Company No. 1, $11,698
- Jefferson County EMS, $8,993
- Lindsey Fire Company, $13,837
- McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Company, $12,946
- Oliver Township Volunteer Fire Company, $11,520
- Perry Township Volunteer Fire Company, $11,698
- Pine Creek Township Volunteer Firemen’s Association, $11,520
- Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Company, $12,589
- Reynoldsville Ambulance Service, $7,655
- Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company, $11,520
- Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, $11,698
- Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association, $11,520
- Sykesville Volunteer Fire Company, $14,015
- Sykesville Ambulance Service, $8,993
To receive a grant award, organizations must first apply and then complete a grant agreement. More information about these grants and other financial support programs for the state’s fire and EMS companies is available at www.osfc.pa.gov.