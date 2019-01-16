CLEARFIELD — The trial of two corrections officers accused of assaulting an inmate at the Clearfield County Jail got underway yesterday before Senior Judge David E. Grine at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
Brian E. Showalter, 32, of Clearfield and William B. McGroarty, 60, of Clearfield, are each charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and criminal conspiracy to commit bodily injury, all of which are misdemeanors of the second degree.
During her opening statements, Deputy Attorney General Bobbi Jo Wagner said Showalter and McGroarty intentionally pushed the victim, inmate Larry Tobias, into several doorways while escorting him down a hallway of the jail, cutting his head and bruising his face. Wagner said there is surveillance video at the jail showing the incident.
“Just because Mr. Tobias is an inmate, it doesn’t mean he deserves to be treated this way,” Wagner said.
In his opening statement, attorney R. Anthony Deluca of Pittsburgh, who is representing Showalter, argued that there is no evidence to support the commonwealth’s claims and said there is no video showing the victim getting pushed into the doorways.
He said Tobias has a record of misbehavior at the jail, and said a posting at the jail warned corrections officers that Tobias was maladjusted and a disruptive inmate.
Deluca said Tobias was being defiant during the incident, which put the corrections officers in a dangerous position. He said Tobias might have been injured while being transported to his cell — but the guards didn’t do anything criminal.
“Accidents happen,” Deluca said. “There was nothing wrong in what they did.”
Attorney T. Brent McCune of Pittsburgh, who is representing McGroarty, also said the corrections officers committed no crime and added Tobias himself said McGroarty didn’t push him into the doorways.
Tobias testified that on June 7, 2017, he had taken a shower and was sitting in the common area of D Block in the Clearfield County Jail when he and the other inmates were ordered to “lock up” or return to their cells.
The other inmates complied but Tobias said he refused to leave and remained in the common area. The corrections officers called for backup and about a dozen corrections officers arrived on scene. He said he willingly turned around and put his hands behind his back so he could be handcuffed.
“I didn’t want a confrontation,” Tobias said.
He said Showalter handcuffed him, bent him over with his hands behind his back and up in the air.
And with Showalter on his left and McGroarty on his right, they led him down the hallway to the booking center. As they walked, Tobias said he felt a push from the left side causing his head to hit the doorways as they walked. He said this happened four or five times. He said this cut the top of his head, caused bruising on the left side of his face and cut his lip.
He was then placed in a room where Showalter poured some peroxide on his head and applied pressure to his wound using a paper towel.
He said when he hit the doorway he might have said “ouch” but wasn’t sure.
The next day he saw the prison nurse who treated him further. Later that day Warden Collins called him into his office where Collins and a couple of the deputy wardens interviewed him about the incident and took pictures of his injuries.
Tobias said he was on lockdown at the time of the incident due to previous disciplinary actions taken against him. He said he had been “written up” previously for a variety of offenses including taking more than one meal, having snuff in his cell, threatening another inmate, and getting in the medication line despite not having medications prescribed to him.
Because of his previous violations he was placed on lock down, which meant he only had one hour in the yard per day and 30 minutes to shower.
He said a few weeks after the incident he was talking to another corrections officer when he told the CO that the injury was going to be his “meal ticket.”
Tobias said he was in jail for a felony theft by unlawful taking conviction.
Wagner showed the jury surveillance video of the incident. From the courtroom gallery it was difficult to see from the video whether or not Tobias hit the doorways. And although the video is clear, it has a slow frame rate so the motion in the video is choppy.
During cross examination by Deluca, Tobias said he didn’t obey orders to return to his cell because he wanted a transfer from D Block. He said he had put in a request to be transferred from the block but it was rejected and said his defiance was an attempt by him to manipulate the system to get a transfer from the cell block.
Corrections Officer Park Lauffer testified that he responded to the D Block when the request for backup came across his radio.
He said he was the first CO on the scene and found Tobias pacing back and fourth. He said he asked Tobias what was going on and he responded by saying he was not having a good day.
Other corrections officers responded to the scene and Showalter handcuffed Tobias, and bent him over with his hands in the air. He said Showalter and another corrections officer then led Tobias down the hallway with McGroarty following behind. However, he said it could have been Showalter and McGroarty that had led Tobias down the hallway.
He said he followed them a short distance before breaking off and went into the break room. He said he heard Tobias yell “ouch that hurt,” but couldn’t be sure it was Tobias that said it.
Lauffer said he went back into the hallway and saw some blood on the floor.
A few weeks later he ran into Tobias and asked him about his head. He said Tobias showed him a scar on the top of his head and said, “That’s my ticket out of here or my get out of jail free card.”
During cross examination, Lauffer said Tobias was far from being a model inmate and was often defiant.
Former Corrections Officer Jacob Kavlak testified he was working as a part-time CO at the time of the incident. He said he was in the D Block when Tobias refused to lock up and go back to his cell. Backup was called in and Tobias was again ordered to cuff up. Initially Tobias didn’t comply but he then turned around and put his hands behind his back to be cuffed. He said Showalter handcuffed Tobias and Showalter and another CO, he couldn’t remember if it was McGroarty or another CO, led Tobias down the hallway.
As they walked he said they were stumbling and twice Tobias hit is head on doorways as they walked. Kavlak said it didn’t appear to be intentional. He said it looked as if they stumbled as they attempted to squeeze through the narrow doorways but couldn’t say for sure.
The trial is expected to last the remainder of the week.
