DuBOIS — Opening earlier than usual, trout season is quickly approaching for area anglers.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced a revised plan for the 2021 season in January, including a single statewide mentored youth day on March 27 followed by a single statewide opening day on April 3.
Traditionally, separate regional mentored youth and opening days were set across the state. According to a press release, the PFBC made the decision to consolidate both events into single days statewide to “address ongoing public health concerns related to COVID-19 while preserving the opportunity to enjoy the fun and recreational health benefits of fishing.”
“The move to an earlier statewide schedule for trout season ensures that we can preserve our cherished fishing traditions while reducing the amount of travel across multiple opening days,” PFBC Executive Director Tim Schaeffer stated in a press release. “Starting two weeks earlier gives trout anglers statewide two more weeks to enjoy everything that comes with this special time of year. We appreciate the cooperation of the anglers as we prepare for the safest season possible and encourage them to enjoy their local waters.”
This Saturday, young anglers joined by an adult can hook a trout in local waters as part of the mentored youth program. Scheduled from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 27, those under the age of 16 may trout fish alongside an angler 16 years of age or older. The adult angler must have a valid Pa. fishing license and trout permit and the youngster needs to have a mentored youth fishing permit or voluntary youth fishing license.
The PFBC reminds anglers that all voluntary youth fishing licenses purchased last season remain valid and will be honored during the 2021 season. Licenses and permits are available online at: huntfish.pa.gov
During the mentored day, only youth anglers can keep a total of two trout with a minimum length of 7 inches. Adult anglers may fish, but must release any trout they catch.
“The PFBC is providing this opportunity for youth to fish with their mentors and it is not intended as a chance for mentors to get an early start to trout season,” according to the PFBC website.
Mentors fishing with youth on these dates should follow these guidelines, the website states:
- Youth should be capable of fishing on their own, with limited assistance from mentor.
- Mentor should be fishing within a reasonable distance of actively fishing youth.
Next Saturday, April 3, marks statewide opening day for all ages beginning at 8 a.m. The minimum size to keep a trout is 7 inches, with a limit of five per day through Labor Day.
Stocking schedules can be accessed online through the PFBC website (fishandboat.com) under the “Pennsylvania Trout Season” tab.