DuBOIS — Traffic on DuBois Street and Main Street will be restricted to passenger vehicles and local deliveries and pickups only after Monday’s DuBois City Council meeting.
Council Bill 1934 was passed, 3-1, on its second and final reading.
The restriction is an effort to extend the life of a multi-million dollar rehabilitation effort after PennDOT “turned back” the thoroughfare to the city.
Mayor Gary Gilbert cast the dissenting vote, noting that the restriction means more truck traffic on Long Avenue and Brady Street and PennDOT refused several years ago to maintain the traffic stop pattern for pedestrians when the Pershing Avenue parking lot was opened.
He also expressed concern that the heavier traffic on those streets will cause more congestion, particularly when school is in session and northbound trucks that turn left on Dixon Avenue to bypass the downtown will find themselves stuck when they reach the intersection with Main Street.
Councilmen Randy Schmidt, Ed Walsh and Jim Aughenbaugh voted yes. Councilwoman Diane Bernardo was excused from the meeting.
A public hearing on the bill was held prior to the council’s regular meeting. No members of the public attended.
Recommendation rejected
The council voted unanimously to reject a Planning Commission recommendation in favor of a parking addition at Penn Highlands Healthcare’s West Campus.
The plan would create about 60 new spaces in a field behind the former DuBois Central Catholic school, which is now being used by Penn Highlands.
The plan was to include a buffer wall and fence along the adjacent residential properties. That plan, in final form, was to be submitted to City Engineer Chris Nasuti before it was presented to the council.
Penn Highlands failed to meet that condition and Planning Commission Chairwoman Nancy Moore and Solicitor Toni Cherry said it was made abundantly clear to hospital representatives that the condition had to be met. Since it was not, the commission’s recommendation was rejected.
Bids approved
All-County Roofing of Falls Creek was awarded the bid for a new roof on the water plant. It was the low bidder with a price of $50,000.
The sole bidder on the resurfacing of the tennis courts in City Park was awarded to Nagle Athletic Surfaces of East Syracuse, N.Y., with a price of $71,395.
The work is expected to begin Aug. 13 and be completed by Aug. 31, weather permitting. The courts will be closed during that time.
The bid for street paving was awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. of New Enterprise in the amount of $440,099.20.
The final determination of which streets will be paved will be made by City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio and Engineer Chris Nasuti.
No stop signs
Nasuti said his followup to the notion of using stop signs at selected intersections on Main Street to curb speeding revealed that that is not a permitted use of the signs.
Instead, a traffic study would have to be done to determine if they are appropriate as a means of controlling traffic movement. The study would cost between $7,500 and $10,000. Nasuti will continue looking for options, but added, “There are no easy solutions.”
Next meeting
The council’s next work session will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.