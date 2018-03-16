DuBOIS — DuBois topped Uber’s list of the “most forgetful riders,” in an annual survey that leaves residents confused about how they got there.
Uber released a “Lost & Found Index” Thursday, which gives the most commonly lost and most surprising forgotten items.
“Over the last year, we’ve seen phones, wallets, and keys top the list of most commonly forgotten items, with glasses, backpacks and e-cigs rounding out the top ten. But riders aren’t just leaving the usuals behind — they’re forgetting everything from divorce papers, to jetpacks, to rhinestone masks,” the release says.
When the Courier Express asked DuBois area residents what they thought of the designation, the response was largely met with reactions similar to that of Kim Ellinger, of Rockton, who said, “I didn’t know we had an Uber in DuBois.”
“It does take a bit longer for the business to grow in less metropolitan areas, but we’re especially excited about the potential for Uber to reduce DUIs in areas where other transit options are limited,” said Uber spokesman Craig Ewer.
Ewer added that he doesn’t have a specific figure to represent the number of active drivers in DuBois, but said there are nearly 40,000 drivers in Pennsylvania, of which around 30,000 are in Philadelphia and 5,000 in Pittsburgh.
Other cities that made the “forgetful” list include: Athens, Ga., Stillwater, Okla., Shreveport, La., Boone, N.C., Texarkana, Texas, Nacogdoches, Texas, Jackson, Miss., Hattiesburg, Miss., and Monroe, La.
The release includes other interesting facts, such as that Sunday is the most common day of the week items are reported missing, and on Sundays people most often lose phones.
The “DuBois area,” as defined by Uber, is wide-reaching — extending as far north as Bradford, south as Houtzdale, east as Galeton, and west as Foxburg.
“Since we launched in DuBois in 2016, we’ve seen a growing number of trips as more people use Uber to get a ride at the push of a button,” Ewer said. “I can tell you that we do see a significant increase in trips occurring around Groundhog Day. Punxsutawney falls within the Uber DuBois coverage area.”
In terms of most commonly forgotten items, DuBois mirrors the national trend — phones, wallets, and keys are generally left behind most often, according to Ewer.
“Why exactly DuBois tops the list of most forgetful cities remains a mystery — it will be interesting to see how the rankings change going forward,” Ewer added.
