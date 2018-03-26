CLEARFIELD — ￼UGI Utilities, Inc. will begin a natural gas main replacement project in the borough of Clearfield beginning Monday, April 2. This project is part of the Company’s multi-year infrastructure betterment initiative.
The natural gas main replacement project will take place on the five-block length of Van Valzah Avenue.
Construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. During these hours, road closures will be in place in the vicinity of the construction. Drivers traveling through the area should consider alternate routes.
The project is expected to be under way approximately two months.
“UGI recognizes Clearfield residents will be inconvenienced during this project. We will work to complete construction in a timely manner,” Robert P. Krieger, vice president of operations, said. “This project is part of UGI’s continuing commitment to provide safe and reliable natural gas service to our customers and our communities. We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we make this long-term system improvement. We also thank Clearfield officials for their cooperation and assistance in the planning and execution of this project.”
UGI Utilities will spend more than $173 million in fiscal year 2018 to replace approximately 64 miles of natural gas mains and complete a variety of system enhancement projects.
UGI is a natural gas and electric utility company that serves 700,000 customers. Additional information about UGI Utilities is available at www.ugi.com. Follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ugiutilities or Twitter: www.twitter.com/ugi_utilities.
