The City of DuBois will be repairing a valve on Shaffer Avenue at the intersection with South Brady Street today (Thursday, Jan. 3). Water service in the area will be shut off on portions of Shaffer Avenue beginning at 7:30 a.m. until the project is complete. Residents in that area may also have dirty water.
Images
Videos
DuBois, PA
Right Now
- Humidity: 91%
- Feels Like: 31°
- Heat Index: 38°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 31°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:40:16 AM
- Sunset: 04:57:58 PM
- Dew Point: 35°
- Visibility: 8 mi
Today
Cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WSW @ 12mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WSW @ 14mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: W @ 11mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 13mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WNW @ 13mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 13mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 12mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 12mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 11mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 11mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 10mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
